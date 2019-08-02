Texas Blurs Partisan Divide In Sprint/T-Mobile Challenge

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The barrier between Republicans' support of a U.S. Department of Justice deal clearing T-Mobile and Sprint’s $56 billion merger and the Democrats' opposition to the tie-up was breached Thursday, after Texas became the first GOP-represented state to throw its logistical weight and political clout behind the challenge. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s entry as the 15th state attorney general to challenge the merger in New York federal court has no legal meaning for accusations that combining two of the country's four largest carriers would hurt competition, kill 30,000 jobs and drive up prices. But experts say it could have important implications for the resources...

