12 States Challenge Vehicle Emissions Penalty Rollback

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Twelve mostly coastal states sued the Trump administration Friday at the Second Circuit over a nearly 61% rollback of penalties for violations of motor vehicle average fuel economy standards, with attorneys general from New York to California branding the move a "wrong-headed" attack on clean air standards. A dozen states and the District of Columbia are seeking more expensive penalties for automakers that fail to meet fuel efficiency targets. (AP) The states, joined by the District of Columbia, argue in a petition challenging the administration's move said it would nullify an earlier appellate ruling that reinstated the $14-per-tenth-of-a-mile, inflation-adjusted penalty for overshoots of automaker...

