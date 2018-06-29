Enviros Push To Pursue Suit During Tribe's 9th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups asked a federal court to deny a California city’s bid to stay their lawsuit over a tribe's failed casino project, saying the city should not be allowed to begin a costly new development plan on the same land. The environmental groups, joined by residents of Richmond, California, asked the court Tuesday to halt development on the former casino site while the Guidiville Rancheria of California appeals an order denying the tribe's bid to exit the case and finding that it waived its sovereign immunity when it filed its own suit in federal court against the city after the casino deal fell through. A group known...

