3 D&O Rulings That Should Be On Attys' Summer Reading List

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Attorneys have received significant guidance on directors and officers insurance issues in recent months, including a Delaware court’s first-of-its-kind ruling that a shareholder appraisal action is a covered securities claim and the Seventh Circuit’s controversial holding that a company’s notice to its past D&O insurer voided coverage under its current policy. Here, Law360 breaks down three major D&O insurance decisions that have caught lawyers’ attention this summer. Solera Holdings Inc. v. XL Specialty Insurance Co. On July 31, a Delaware judge issued the first-ever opinion finding that an appraisal action is a covered securities claim under a D&O policy, allowing Solera...

