9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of SiriusXM DMV Privacy Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Thursday affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a putative class action claiming Sirius XM Radio Inc. violated a federal privacy law by using data from motor vehicle records to target potential subscribers, finding that the law in question does not apply when the source of the personal information was a driver’s license. In a published, unanimous decision written by U.S. Circuit Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., the panel found that the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act of 1994 does not apply in this case, agreeing with a California federal judge that a driver’s license isn’t a Department of Motor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS