Media, Lawmakers Question Customs' Pressure On Reporters

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Committee to Protect Journalists have accused the U.S. Customs and Border Protection of violating the Freedom of Information Act for allegedly withholding documents regarding the agency’s attempts to identify a journalist’s sources, according to a complaint filed Thursday. The journalism outfits submitted FOIA requests for agency documents related to attempts by Jeffrey Rambo, a CBP agent, to get then-Politico reporter Ali Watkins to reveal a source. It has been 94 days since the request was filed, and the press groups has not received any documents, according to the complaint. Watkins gained notoriety...

