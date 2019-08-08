Delta Sues Software Provider Over Data Breach

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Delta Airlines sued its customer service chat provider in New York federal court Thursday, accusing it of lax digital security practices that allowed a hacker to steal the personal information of more than 800,000 people. In its complaint, the airline detailed a purported timeline of the 2017 breach, quoted from security agreements it made with the software company [24]7.ai Inc. and its Philippines-based subsidiary, and argued that the software company should cover the costs Delta incurred following the discovery of the hacking. “The results of this data breach have been significant for Delta, incurring millions of dollars in costs in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS