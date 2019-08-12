States, Tribes Get $109M To Implement Next Generation Of 911

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Two tribal nations and 34 states will be getting a boost to help upgrade their 911 systems to do things like accept texts with $109 million in government grants, the U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Transportation have announced. The grants will go toward modernizing 911 systems in those communities and equipping them with potentially lifesaving bells and whistles like advanced mapping tools and image and video processing, according to the Department of Commerce's Friday press release. "Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to...

