Huawei Says Discovery Limits Would Handcuff Its Defense

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Huawei urged a New York federal judge overseeing a criminal case against the company over its Iran dealings to reject the government’s bid to limit the viewing of certain discovery deemed sensitive outside of the U.S., arguing that prosecutors have not identified a single document that warrants restrictions. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., which has denied charges that it engaged in a long-running fraud and money laundering scheme to deceive banks and the U.S. government about its business dealings in Iran, said in a motion on Friday that restricting access to the materials its attorneys need to prepare for trial would “impose...

