Ticket Biz Gets $280K In Atty Fees For Rival's Sanctions

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has awarded approximately $280,000 in attorney fees and costs to Broker Genius Inc. for what it spent on a contempt bid in a case in which the company secured a $4.5 million verdict and effectively shut down a rival over pilfered technology. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein reduced the amount from the more than $378,000 the company had sought for Seat Scouts LLC to pay, determining that many of the time entries submitted by Broker Genius' attorneys at Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz LLP were either vague or contained descriptions of work unrelated to the...

