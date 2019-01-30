Blue States Join Fight Against Trump's Power Plant Rule

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- New York and California led dozens of blue states and cities Tuesday in launching a D.C. Circuit challenge to the Trump administration's replacement of the Clean Power Plan, joining public health groups that have already targeted the rule supplanting the Obama administration's signature climate change regulation. The petition lodged by 22 states and seven cities targets the Affordable Clean Energy rule finalized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June. The rule replaces and is more limited in scope than the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. The American Lung Association and...

