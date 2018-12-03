MetLife Retirees Say Texas Ruling Backs Mortality Table Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Two Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. retirees said a recent Texas federal judge's ruling denying American Airlines' bid to escape an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit bolsters their own proposed class action claiming MetLife used an outdated mortality estimate when calculating their benefits. Former MetLife workers William Masten and Catherine McAlister asked a New York federal judge Monday to take notice of U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's Aug. 7 decision denying American Airlines Inc.'s bid to dismiss an ERISA suit brought by participants and beneficiaries of the airline's retirement plans who chose not to take their benefits in the form of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS