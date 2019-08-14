Construction Biz Settles False Claims Allegations For $1.3M

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts construction management company and its owner will pay $1.3 million to settle accusations that they lied about the business' location in order to get preferential treatment on government contracts, the U.S. attorney's office said. Classic Site Solutions Inc. and its owner, Cheryl Sady, were accused of falsely claiming to be located in a so-called Historically Underutilized Business Zone, according to the Tuesday announcement. HUBZone-certified businesses can get exclusive access to some government contracts and get a price preference when competing for certain other contracts. The U.S. alleged that Sady and Classic Site Solutions won millions in government contracts on...

