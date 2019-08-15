22 AGs Urge Trump Admin. To Withdraw Rule Limiting Asylum

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A group of 22 state attorneys general urged the federal government Thursday to retreat from a rule barring most asylum claims at the southwest border of the U.S., saying the policy would harm thousands of vulnerable people and likely deliver asylum seekers "into the hands of their persecutors." The interim final rule, which was rolled out by the U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Justice on July 15, would strip asylum eligibility from migrants who try to enter the U.S. unless they have already been denied asylum by another country during their journey. Nine days after the rule was announced, a federal judge in San Francisco issued...

