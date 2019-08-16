Sprint Tells Fed. Circ. Time Warner Must Pay $145M IP Award

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Sprint has urged the Federal Circuit not to delay a $145 million patent infringement judgment against Time Warner, telling the court that the cable giant offered scant evidence that it would be burdensome to pay Sprint while Time Warner looks to the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case. In response to an emergency motion to stay the judgment, Sprint Communications Co. said Thursday that Time Warner Cable Inc. failed to amply support its argument that Time Warner would be harmed because it would be difficult to recover the money should the Supreme Court overturn the judgment on appeal....

