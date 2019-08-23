Real Estate Rumors: Telefonica, Unqork, Neuro Skills Centre

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Spanish telecom company Telefonica's Movistar Chile subsidiary is looking to sell its headquarters in Santiago and is looking to get $100 million with a sale, Telecompaper reported Friday, citing a report from Chile newspaper Diario Financiero. The company is seeking to sell its three-building headquarters, which has a total of 34,000 square meters (365,973 square feet), and CBRE Chile is marketing the property, according to the report. Software firm Unqork has reached a deal to sublease nearly 40,000 square feet of space in Manhattan from Univision Communications, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The...

