MTA Bridges Can't Duck Trimmed Excessive Tolls Suits

Law360 (August 22, 2019, 10:52 AM EDT) -- The operator of some of New York City’s major toll bridges and tunnels must face trimmed proposed class claims that it hit motorists with improper fees and excessive penalties from its E-ZPass cashless tolls, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday as he allowed several other agencies to dodge the suit. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel issued a 65-page opinion on Wednesday keeping alive just the claims from Dorothy Troiano, who was one of five motorists who sued The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New York State Thruway Authority, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Triborough...

