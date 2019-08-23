Tribe, Ex-Gov't Officials Argue Against Border Wall Funding

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Native American tribe, former government officials, law professors and scores of religious groups threw their weight behind the states and advocates challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to use defense funds to build a southern border wall, filing amicus briefs Thursday at the Ninth Circuit. The four separate briefs come after the U.S. House of Representatives filed its own brief days ago arguing that the Trump administration is defying the American system of checks and balances. In their various briefs, the groups all urged the Ninth Circuit to uphold an injunction that stops the administration from using the $2.5 billion it...

