Tribe Ordered To Secure Martha's Vineyard Casino Site

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has ordered a Native American tribe to secure the work site of its planned casino in Martha’s Vineyard to reduce hazards as the tribe appeals his ruling that it must secure municipal permits for the project. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV ordered the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head on Friday to install protective covers on exposed rebar ends, restrict access to exposed trenches and reinforce existing fences. His order came in response to an Aug. 2 emergency motion from the tribe and its gaming corporation claiming that the town of Aquinnah was preventing them from...

