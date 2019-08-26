Fed. Circ. Agrees To Stay $145M Sprint IP Infringement Award

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Citing "unusual circumstances," the Federal Circuit has agreed to Time Warner Cable's request to stay a $145 million judgment for infringing five Sprint internet calling patents while the cable giant fights the award at the U.S. Supreme Court. Since the high court will likely act on Time Warner Cable Inc.'s petition within a few weeks, a three-judge Federal Circuit panel said Friday that continuing a stay of the judgment for the duration of the appeals process would impose only a "relatively modest" burden on Sprint Communications Co. "Under these unusual circumstances, we conclude that the most equitable resolution is to order...

