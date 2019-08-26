20 State AGs Challenge Trump Rule To Detain Migrant Kids

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- California and 19 other states announced Monday that they will sue the Trump administration over its move to eliminate a 20-day limit on the detention of immigrant children, claiming it ignores standards of care established in a decades-old settlement agreement. The state attorneys general argued that a final rule published last week would unlawfully dismantle protections for migrant children outlined in the 1997 federal consent decree known as the Flores Settlement Agreement, which held that minors cannot be detained for longer than 20 days, and would instead allow them to be detained indefinitely. The rule violates administrative law and the principle...

