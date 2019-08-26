Avenatti Gets May Trial Date In Calif. Embezzlement Case

Law360, Los Angeles (August 26, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti will get his day in court next spring, a California federal judge decided Monday, scheduling a May 19 trial date in the government’s embezzlement case against the embattled attorney. At a brief hearing in Santa Ana, California, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna rejected prosecutors' request for a February 2020 date and Avenatti’s counsel's request for a June 2020 date. The latter said he and his client need to have enough time to prepare for the case accusing Avenatti of embezzling client funds to pay his own debts and the debts of his coffee business and his defunct law...

