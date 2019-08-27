Drywall Co. Says Bloomberg, Turner Can't Dodge Bid-Rig Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Drywall company Nastasi & Associates slammed a bid by subcontractors and former Bloomberg and Turner Construction executives to toss allegations that they engaged in a contract bid-rigging scheme that shut Nastasi out of the competition, telling a New York federal court it has sufficiently pled its antitrust claims. The claims arose from a criminal investigation in which former construction executives of Bloomberg LP and Turner pled guilty. The companies, which were not charged, argue that they were also victims of the scheme and should not be held liable for actions carried out by former employees. Nastasi & Associates, which alleges it lost...

