Atty Pleads Guilty To Using Veterans Charity To Steal $1.4M

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney has pled guilty to a charge related to stealing approximately $1.4 million from a charity chapter he organized that was meant to raise money for building homes near government hospitals where veterans and their relatives could temporarily live. Kevin E. Creed, 67, of Litchfield, Connecticut, on Wednesday pled guilty to wire fraud, admitting he raised money through the charity, Friends of Fisher House Connecticut Inc., before depositing it into his personal bank account and that of his firm, Creed Law Firm LLC, according to the plea agreement. Creed faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS