Senate Dems Want End To 'Remain In Mexico' Asylum Policy

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- More than half of the Senate's Democrats are calling on the Trump administration to end its "reckless" policy that sends asylum seekers arriving at the southern border back to Mexico until their cases have been resolved. With immigration proceedings taking months or even years to complete, the administration's "Remain in Mexico" policy will leave asylum seekers stranded in "perilous" situations in areas so unsafe that the U.S. has issued "do not travel" warnings for them, two dozen Democratic senators said Wednesday. "The growing body of evidence that migrants fleeing persecution face abuse or even death, along with the fact that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS