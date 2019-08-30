VW Makes $96.5M Deal To End Inflated Fuel Economy Claims

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay $96.5 million to settle claims from approximately 100,000 consumers alleging the German auto giant overstated the fuel economy of certain vehicles, according to a California federal court filing on Friday. A load of Volkswagens arrives at a California dealership. The automaker has agreed to pay $96.5 million to settle claims it overstated the fuel economy of some vehicles. (AP) The consumers, represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP among others, filed a motion seeking preliminary approval from U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer of a $96.5 million deal that would reimburse U.S. consumers who bought or leased...

