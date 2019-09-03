Jury Deadlocks In FilmOn Exec's Harassment Trial

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in the civil case against FilmOn founder Alki David on allegations the billionaire sexually harassed and battered a former employee after the jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked. The jury, which began deliberating on Friday, sent a note to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Lui on Tuesday afternoon that said they have been unable to move forward on the verdict form’s second question, which asked them to determine whether the alleged victim “was subjected to unwanted harassing conduct because she was a woman.” Tuesday’s mistrial concluded on a whimper a loud and...

