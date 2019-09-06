9th Circ. Backs Cox's Win In Workers' Commute Pay Suit

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to undo Cox Communications' win in a suit accusing it of violating California law by failing to pay field technicians for their post-work commutes, saying the certified class of workers failed to show the trek home qualified as work requiring pay. A three-member panel ruled on Thursday that a lower court properly granted summary judgment to Cox Communications California LLC when it determined that Bill Taylor came up short on his argument that the company ran afoul of the Golden State's labor code and competition law by not counting the technicians' commutes home in company vehicles as work time....

