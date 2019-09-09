Law Firm Aims To Sink DirecTV Customer's RICO Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm wants out of a lawsuit accusing it of helping DirecTV extort unlawful collections from customers, telling a New Jersey federal judge that even after discovery, there's no evidence it was part of a criminal organization. Any actions that Lonstein Law Offices PC took on behalf of DirecTV were protected by both the First Amendment and litigation privilege, the law firm told the court in its Friday filing. At this point, the firm said, it had become "clear that [the defendant] cannot muster any evidence" to support her New Jersey Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim,...

