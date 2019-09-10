More Firms Pile Onto Seeger Weiss In Concussion Fee Fight

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Zimmerman Reed LLP and Kreindler & Kreindler LLP have added their voices to the growing chorus of attorneys claiming Seeger Weiss LLP shortchanged them for their work on the landmark NFL concussion settlement, in a contentious fee fight in the Third Circuit. In separate briefs filed Monday, Kreindler’s Anthony Tarricone and a handful of Zimmerman Reed lawyers said their early contributions to the litigation that led to the massive concussion settlement were overlooked and undervalued by Chris Seeger and U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody when she determined how to divvy up most of the $112 million common benefit fund in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS