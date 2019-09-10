Purdue, Opioid Distributors Can't Dodge RICO Claims In MDL

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma and other opioid makers and distributors can't avoid racketeering and corrupt practices charges in sprawling Ohio multidistrict litigation because the suing cities and Native nations have plausibly alleged the companies "associated together for the common purpose of expanding the prescription opioid market," a federal judge ruled Tuesday. In a brief opinion, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster rejected an attempt by Purdue and others embroiled in the case to end Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims brought by the plaintiffs. The opinion affects all cases in the MDL, in which cities and Native American nations around the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS