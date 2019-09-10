Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue, Opioid Distributors Can't Dodge RICO Claims In MDL

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 1:24 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma and other opioid makers and distributors can't avoid racketeering and corrupt practices charges in sprawling Ohio multidistrict litigation because the suing cities and Native nations have plausibly alleged the companies "associated together for the common purpose of expanding the prescription opioid market," a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

In a brief opinion, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster rejected an attempt by Purdue and others embroiled in the case to end Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims brought by the plaintiffs. The opinion affects all cases in the MDL, in which cities and Native American nations around the U.S....

