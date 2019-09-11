Chinese Investor Wins $2.2M Over EB-5 Fraud Scheme

Law360 (September 11, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-area attorney and her affiliates must pay nearly $2.2 million to a Chinese investor targeted by their visa fraud scheme, a California federal judge ruled in a default judgment Tuesday after the defendants failed to respond to the suit. Investor Xiaolong Li said he lost $570,000 to a $50 million EB-5 visa fraud scheme run by Victoria Chan, the former owner and sole practitioner of Harris Law Group USA LLC. Chan pled guilty to criminal charges for her role in the conspiracy in late 2017. Li had accused Chan, her father Tat Chan and several of their associates of...

