Rakoff Scolds Gov't, Sets Life Spine Kickback Trial For 2020

Law360, New York (September 13, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Government attorneys bore the brunt of a Manhattan federal judge's criticism at an initial conference for a False Claims Act lawsuit against Life Spine Inc., getting an earful about adhering to his strict schedule. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff lectured the government on its failure to follow the court's instructions in filling out a case management plan form in the suit over allegations of a kickback scheme by Life Spine and its executives to pay surgeons to use and promote their medical implants and other equipment, signalling his intent to try the FCA health care case swiftly if no deal...

