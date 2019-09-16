Calif., NM Urge 9th Circ. To Block Border Wall Funding

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- California and New Mexico urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to reverse a district court’s denial of an injunction that would halt two border wall construction projects, arguing that the federal government is encroaching on the states’ sovereignty and environmental rights. The two states told the appellate court Friday that the district court erred when it denied the injunction bid despite finding the federal government’s decision to divert funds in order to construct two new segments of border wall — El Centro and El Paso projects — was unlawful. The states said in the court filing that allowing construction to continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS