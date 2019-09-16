Real Estate Rumors: Barings, Related Group, Knotel

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A venture that includes Chicago Cubs owner the Ricketts family has landed $140 million in financing for a plaza and hotel across the street from Wrigley Field, according to a report on Monday from Crain's Chicago Business. The loan from Barings LLC is for Gallagher Way plaza and Hotel Zachary, which the family's development venture Hickory Street Capital built after buying land near the stadium for $20 million in 2011, according to Crain's. An entity linked to Florida developer Related Group has picked up two lots close to the downtown campus of Miami Dade College for $8.8 million, The Real Deal...

