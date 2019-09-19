Charter Beats Time Warner Workers’ Vacation Pay Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has axed a proposed class action brought on behalf of more than 8,000 former Time Warner Cable employees claiming Charter Communications shorted them on vacation time following the telecom giants' merger. U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes on Wednesday granted Charter Communications Inc.'s bid for summary judgment in the suit, brought by former Time Warner Cable Inc. employees Jennifer M. Sansone and Baldemar Orduno Jr., and also denied the workers' bid for class certification as moot. The workers argued California law required that they be paid for vested vacation time when they were terminated, but the judge...

