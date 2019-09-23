Home Depot Can't Flee 401(k) Suit, But Financial Advisers Can

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Home Depot can’t escape a proposed class action accusing it of mismanaging its 401(k) plan, but two financial advisers the retailer worked with can, a Georgia federal judge has ruled. Financial Engines Advisors LLC and Alight Financial Advisors LLC don’t belong in the suit as defendants because they had no direct control over Home Depot’s 401(k) plan, and the services they provided the plan didn’t give them functional control over it, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said Friday in an order granting the advisers’ motion to dismiss and denying Home Depot’s. Therefore, only Home Depot, which had direct authority over...

