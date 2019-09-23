Nissan, Ex-CEO Pay SEC $16M To End Compensation Claims

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and its former CEO Carlos Ghosn agreed Monday to pay $15 million and $1 million, respectively, to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims related to the alleged concealment of more than $90 million in compensation. Nissan and its former CEO on Monday agreed to pay $15 million and $1 million, respectively, to settle the SEC’s claims related to the alleged concealment of more than $90 million in compensation. (AP) The securities regulator settled the allegations the same day it filed a complaint in New York federal court against Ghosn and former Nissan director Greg Kelly, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS