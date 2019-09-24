Fraudster Atty's Ex-Clients Launch Suit For Lost Benefits

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A group of people who had their disability benefits cut off as a result of their attorney’s $550 million fraud scheme have slapped the Social Security Administration with a proposed class action in Kentucky federal court in an attempt to get the payments of around 500 people restored. Friday’s complaint is the latest fight in a legal drama stemming from former Social Security disability lawyer Eric Conn’s massive racket, which included bribing an administrative judge to rubber-stamp benefits applications and paying off doctors. The plaintiffs say that while the SSA stripped them of their benefits through the agency's so-called redetermination process,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS