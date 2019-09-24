New Claims Tie Banks To Bond Price-Fixing, Court Told

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Investors have asked a New York federal court to keep alive their bond price-fixing claims against several big banks, saying the banks barely tried to challenge new evidence of their culpability in the alleged scheme. In their dismissal bid last week, the bank defendants, including Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse, made "virtually no attempt to defend" the 19 chatroom excerpts gleaned from a recent settlement with Deutsche Bank that investors say tie them directly to the price-fixing conspiracy, according to Monday's opposition brief. Instead of addressing the new allegations in the third amended complaint filed earlier this month, the banks...

