Purdue's $38M Bonus Plan In Ch. 11 Draws Watchdog's Ire

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Office of the United States Trustee objected late Friday in New York to a motion from bankrupt opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma LP seeking to pay its workers up to $38 million in bonuses, arguing the filing doesn’t have enough information about who would be getting them and reaches beyond the normal scope of relief early in a case. In the objection, the trustee argued the wage and benefits motion is vague on which employees will be entitled to payments under incentive, severance and bonus plans run by Purdue and seeks the continuation of these prepetition programs through a first-day motion,...

