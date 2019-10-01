Ex-NFL Player Sees ERISA Suit Downed, For Now

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a former NFL player’s proposed class action claiming that players weren’t properly informed about their retirement benefits but left the door open for him to amend some of his claims. U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods on Monday tossed ex-player Christopher Hudson’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the NFL Players Association, the NFL Management Council and the retirement board of the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. While the suit’s first count alleged that the retirement board sent out a summary plan description that didn’t properly lay out how to become...

