Mass. Town, Tribe Get Approval On Pact To Secure Casino Site

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has approved a Native American tribe’s agreement with the town of Aquinnah to secure a casino construction site in Martha’s Vineyard while the two sides dispute municipal permits for the project. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Tuesday terminated an order requiring the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head to secure the worksite, in favor of a subsequent agreement between the tribe and Aquinnah about how the tribe would go about protecting the site. Under the terms of the agreement filed by the two sides on Aug. 30, the tribe will pour concrete and backfill trenches...

