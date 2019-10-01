T-Mobile Parent Slams States' Beef Over Docs In Merger Row

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile's parent company fired back Tuesday at state attorneys general who complained that the company is withholding documents relevant to the court battle over its planned Sprint merger, telling a New York federal judge the AGs had needlessly escalated a discovery dust-up. Deutsche Telekom's legal team wrote to the judge overseeing the challenge filed by several states and the District of Columbia to the $56 billion merger, saying DT would agree to the states' latest document requests and that there's no reason for the court to step in. In fact, DT argued, the effort by the states to extract more document...

