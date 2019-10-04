25 AGs Say Purdue, Sackler Suits Should Proceed In Ch. 11

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A group of 25 attorneys general on Friday asked a New York state bankruptcy court to allow state suits to continue against opioid maker Purdue Pharma LP and its owners the Sackler family, arguing the suits will actually help speed resolution of Purdue’s Chapter 11 case. The attorney generals of 24 states and the District of Columbia asked the court to deny Purdue’s request to stay their suits against the company and the Sacker family for allegedly deceptive marketing practices, claiming that allowing the suits to go forward is actually necessary to guarantee a fair settlement in the Chapter 11 case....

