Calif. Tribe, Feds Beat Challenge To Casino Land Acquisition

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the Wilton Rancheria Tribe of California have defeated a lawsuit challenging the tribe's acquisition of land in trust to build a casino, with a D.C. federal judge ruling that the land acquisition was handled properly. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden denied nonprofit Stand Up for California's motion for summary judgment on Monday in his final order, which can be appealed. The judge also granted summary judgment to cross bids filed by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the tribe. Judge McFadden found that the 36 acres of land in Elk Grove, California, are eligible for the...

