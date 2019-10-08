States Want To Back EPA Oversight Of Power Plant Emissions

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- New York, California and dozens more states and local governments have asked to intervene in three cases before the D.C. Circuit to defend the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. Nearly two dozen states and major cities including Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and South Miami on Monday said they should be allowed to enter the suits because they'll give a more forceful defense of climate change protections than the EPA. The New York-led coalition moved to intervene in three suits that are part of consolidated litigation over the repeal of the Obama-era Clean...

