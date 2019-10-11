As 'Copyright Troll' Turns National, Will Blowback Follow?

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Richard Liebowitz, an attorney who has filed more than 1,600 copyright lawsuits over the past four years, is quietly spreading his mass litigation operation from New York to the rest of the country — and judges in those other courts are starting to notice. While he once sued almost exclusively in New York federal court, more than a third of the whopping 668 copyright lawsuits Liebowitz has filed so far this year were in other federal district courts, according to data compiled by Lex Machina. As the litigation has spread, the judicial blowback Liebowitz has faced in New York — where...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS