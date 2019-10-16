Ill. Biometric Law Ruling Will Bring Insurance Coverage Issues

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently held that Illinois Facebook users may bring claims for privacy violations under state law for the use and storage of biometric information on the company’s platforms and servers.[1] Three Illinois residents allege that face templates of them were created and used by Facebook Inc. without sufficient notice, agreement and protection under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.[2] The court affirmed a class of “Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011.”[3]The size of this class is not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS