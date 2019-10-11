After Mississippi Exit, AGs' T-Mobile Suit May Dwindle

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The coalition of 18 state attorneys general suing to block the Sprint-T-Mobile merger showed signs of splintering when Mississippi departed the lawsuit, raising the possibility that other rural states will also strike deals securing additional mobile coverage commitments and cementing their support for the merger. Mississippi struck a side deal with T-Mobile on Wednesday to expand coverage commitments beyond what was promised to the federal government, but it still isn’t joining the group of states that support the merger. That move may attract other states that are challenging the tie-up because they’re worried new mobile infrastructure will skew to densely populated areas...

